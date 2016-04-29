Join Randall Stephenson, James Murdoch, Jeff Bewkes, and others at IGNITION 2016

Business Insider’s flagship event, IGNITION, is now in its seventh year, and it promises to be the most exciting yet.
From media titans to hard-charging entrepreneurs, IGNITION 2016 features the best-known names and smartest voices from the front lines of digital business evolution.
This year’s confirmed speakers reflect IGNITION 2016’s mission: to bring you the future of digital. We’re excited to be joined by:
- Randall Stephenson, CEO, AT&T
- James Murdoch, CEO, 21st Century Fox
- Tim Armstrong, CEO, AOL
- Jeff Bewkes, CEO, Time Warner
- Mathias Döpfner, CEO, Axel Springer SE
- David Kenny, GM, IBM Watson
- Raja Rajamannar, global CMO, Mastercard
- Erik Huggers, CEO, Vevo
- Ken Auletta, The New Yorker
- Henry Blodget, CEO, Business Insider
- Adam Singolda, founder and CEO, Taboola
- Susan Jurevics, CEO, Pottermore
- Patrick Keane, president, Sharethrough
