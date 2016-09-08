IGNITION 2016 Speaker Lineup

Business Insider’s flagship conference, IGNITION, is in its seventh year running, bringing you conversations with the best and brightest minds in digital.
This year we’ve lined up an amazing list of speakers that includes executives of hot startups like WeWork, AirBnb, Twitch, EA, and Bleacher Report, and CEOs from major corporations like WPP, 21st Century Fox, Time Warner, and AT&T.
Interested in hearing what Mathias Döpfner is planning for Axel Springer SE? Want to know how Erik Huggers thinks the Vevo rebrand? Curious to learn how Twitch has gained 100+ million monthly uniques streaming 241 billion minuets of video?
You can hear it all straight from them if you attend IGNITION with us in December. Check out the incredible lineup of speakers below.
- Sir Martin Sorrell, CEO, WPP
- SY Lau, Sr. EVP; President, Tencent; Online Media Group
- James Murdoch, CEO, 21st Century Fox
- Mathias Döpfner, chairman and CEO, Axel Springer SE
- Peter Moore, Chief Competition Officer, EA
- Kevin Lin, COO, Twitch
- Randall L. Stephenson, chairman and CEO, AT&T
- Tim Armstrong, CEO, AOL
- Jeff Bewkes, chairman and CEO, Time Warner Inc.
- Julia Boorstin, senior media and entertainment correspondent, CNBC
- Gene Munster, managing director and senior research analyst, Piper Jaffray
- Nathan Blecharczyk, cofounder and CTO, Airbnb
- Barry Diller, chairman and senior executive, IAC and Expedia Inc.
- David Kenny, general manager, IBM Watson
- Mark Mahaney, managing director internet, RBC Capital Markets
- Joey Levin, CEO, IAC
- Ann Lewnes, EVP and CMO, Adobe
- Miguel McKelvey, cofounder and CCO, WeWork
- Adam Neumann, cofounder and CEO, WeWork
- Raja Rajamannar, Global CMO, MasterCard
- Chuck Robbins, CEO, Cisco
- Ken Auletta, The New Yorker
- John Battelle, editor-in-chief & CEO, NewCo Platform
- Danny Sullivan, founding editor of search engine land & marketing land, Third Door Media
- Henry Blodget, global editor-in-chief and CEO, Business Insider
- Alyson Shontell, editor-in-chief, Business Insider
- Erik Huggers, CEO and president, Vevo
- Susan L. Jurevics, CEO, Pottermore
- Patrick Keane, president, Sharethrough
- Nicholas Carlson, editor-in-chief, INSIDER
- Dan Levi, CMO, Clear Channel Outdoor Americas
- Stephanie Retblatt, chief brainiac, Smarty Pants
- Adam Singolda, founder and CEO, Taboola
- Dave Finocchio, founder and CEO, Bleacher Report
- Andrew Bosworth, VP of engineering, Facebook
- and more!
IGNITION 2015 sold out — don’t miss your chance to attend.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.