IGNITION 2016 Speaker Lineup

Getty Images/Rob Kim CNBC’s Julia Boorstin will be on stage at IGNITION 2016

Business Insider’s flagship conference, IGNITION, is in its seventh year running, bringing you conversations with the best and brightest minds in digital.

This year we’ve lined up an amazing list of speakers that includes executives of hot startups like WeWork, AirBnb, Twitch, EA, and Bleacher Report, and CEOs from major corporations like WPP, 21st Century Fox, Time Warner, and AT&T.

Interested in hearing what Mathias Döpfner is planning for Axel Springer SE? Want to know how Erik Huggers thinks the Vevo rebrand? Curious to learn how Twitch has gained 100+ million monthly uniques streaming 241 billion minuets of video?

You can hear it all straight from them if you attend IGNITION with us in December. Check out the incredible lineup of speakers below.

Sir Martin Sorrell, CEO, WPP

SY Lau, Sr. EVP; President, Tencent; Online Media Group

James Murdoch, CEO, 21st Century Fox

Mathias Döpfner, chairman and CEO, Axel Springer SE

Peter Moore, Chief Competition Officer, EA

Kevin Lin, COO, Twitch

Randall L. Stephenson, chairman and CEO, AT&T

Tim Armstrong, CEO, AOL

Jeff Bewkes, chairman and CEO, Time Warner Inc.

Julia Boorstin, senior media and entertainment correspondent, CNBC

Gene Munster, managing director and senior research analyst, Piper Jaffray

Nathan Blecharczyk, cofounder and CTO, Airbnb

Barry Diller, chairman and senior executive, IAC and Expedia Inc.

David Kenny, general manager, IBM Watson

Mark Mahaney, managing director internet, RBC Capital Markets

Joey Levin, CEO, IAC

Ann Lewnes, EVP and CMO, Adobe

Miguel McKelvey, cofounder and CCO, WeWork

Adam Neumann, cofounder and CEO, WeWork

Raja Rajamannar, Global CMO, MasterCard

Chuck Robbins, CEO, Cisco

Ken Auletta, The New Yorker

John Battelle, editor-in-chief & CEO, NewCo Platform

Danny Sullivan, founding editor of search engine land & marketing land, Third Door Media

Henry Blodget, global editor-in-chief and CEO, Business Insider

Alyson Shontell, editor-in-chief, Business Insider

Erik Huggers, CEO and president, Vevo

Susan L. Jurevics, CEO, Pottermore

Patrick Keane, president, Sharethrough

Nicholas Carlson, editor-in-chief, INSIDER

Dan Levi, CMO, Clear Channel Outdoor Americas

Stephanie Retblatt, chief brainiac, Smarty Pants

Adam Singolda, founder and CEO, Taboola

Dave Finocchio, founder and CEO, Bleacher Report

Andrew Bosworth, VP of engineering, Facebook

and more!

