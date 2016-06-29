The biggest names in digital will be at IGNITION 2016 -- check out the current lineup

Mathias Döpfner Mathias Döpfner, the chairman and CEO of Axel Springer, will be speaking at IGNITION.

Business Insider’s flagship conference, IGNITION, is in its seventh year running, bringing you conversations with the best and brightest minds in digital.

This year we’ve lined up an amazing list of speakers that includes founders of buzzy startups like Airbnb, WeWork, Vevo, and Pottermore, as well as CEOs from major corporations like 21st Century Fox, Adobe Systems Inc., AT&T, Time Warner Inc., and MasterCard.

Plus we’ve got demos, unicorns, and group of New York City teenagers dishing about their real-world media consumption habits — a session you will talk about for a long time.

Interested in hearing how Ann Lewnes pioneered the shift to digital at Adobe? Want to know how Mathias Döpfner thinks the Axel Springer-Business Insider acquisition has gone so far? Curious to learn about the advertising that surrounds you from Dan Levi of Clear Channel Outdoor Americas? Hear it all straight from them at IGNITION in December.

Check out the incredible lineup of speakers below.

James Murdoch, CEO, 21st Century Fox

CEO, 21st Century Fox Mathias Döpfner, chairman and CEO, Axel Springer SE

chairman and CEO, Axel Springer SE Randall L. Stephenson, chairman and CEO, AT&T

chairman and CEO, AT&T Tim Armstrong, CEO, AOL

CEO, AOL Jeff Bewkes, chairman and CEO, Time Warner Inc.

chairman and CEO, Time Warner Inc. Nathan Blecharczyk, cofounder and CTO, Airbnb

cofounder and CTO, Airbnb Barry Diller, chairman and senior executive, IAC and Expedia Inc.

chairman and senior executive, IAC and Expedia Inc. David Kenny, general manager, IBM Watson

general manager, IBM Watson Joey Levin, CEO, IAC

CEO, IAC Ann Lewnes, EVP and CMO, Adobe Systems Inc.

EVP and CMO, Adobe Systems Inc. Miguel McKelvey, cofounder and CCO, WeWork

cofounder and CCO, WeWork Adam Neumann, cofounder and CEO, WeWork

cofounder and CEO, WeWork Raja Rajamannar, Global CMO, MasterCard

Global CMO, MasterCard Chuck Robbins, CEO, Cisco

CEO, Cisco Ken Auletta, The New Yorker

The New Yorker Henry Blodget, editor-in-chief and CEO, Business Insider

editor-in-chief and CEO, Business Insider Erik Huggers, CEO and president, Vevo

CEO and president, Vevo Susan L. Jurevics, CEO, Pottermore

CEO, Pottermore Patrick Keane, president, Sharethrough

president, Sharethrough Dan Levi, CMO, Clear Channel Outdoor Americas

CMO, Clear Channel Outdoor Americas Stephanie Retblatt, chief brainiac, Smarty Pants

chief brainiac, Smarty Pants Adam Singolda, founder and CEO, Taboola

founder and CEO, Taboola Dave Finocchio , founder and CEO, Bleacher Report

, founder and CEO, Bleacher Report Andrew Bosworth, VP of engineering, Facebook

Don’t miss your opportunity to get insight into their many successes and experiences, and learn what’s next for the changing digital landscape. IGNITION takes place December 5-7 at the Time Warner Center in New York City — get your tickets now before they sell out!





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.