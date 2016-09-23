IGNITION 2016: Here's what's up next for AI

Sean Gallup/Getty What’s up next for IBM Watson?

So far, supercomputer IBM Watson has proved itself brainy enough to compete on Jeopardy and brawny enough to play at this year’s US Open.

OK, so the artificial intelligence system wasn’t exactly scoring any match points. However, Watson did serve in a sense — attending to US Open audience members as a sort of virtual concierge.

Watson’s latest feat is just a foreshadowing of the possibilities presented by artificial intelligence.

If you want to hear more about the future of AI, check out Business Insider’s flagship conference, IGNITION 2016, this December, where Watson’s General Manager David Kenny will be sharing his insight.

Don’t miss Kenny’s talk — it will be the stuff of tech geeks’ dreams. The conference will take place from December 5-7 at the Time Warner Center in New York City.

This year’s speakers also include Huffington Post founder Arianna Huffington, Pottermore CEO Susan Jurevics, and Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins.

Sign up today before tickets sell out!





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.