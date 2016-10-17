IGNITION's 2016 agenda is live and it's incredible

Andrew Burton/Getty Images Thrive Global founder Arianna Huffington will speak at IGNITION 2016.

Technology advances quickly. Augmented worlds and virtual personal assistants are now a reality. Connection speeds that are faster than the speed of light are on the horizon.

If this is now, what’s next?

Business Insider’s flagship conference will provide a glimpse into the future of media and technology.

We are only seven weeks away from Business Insider’s IGNITION: Future of Digital — where you can find out how some of the world’s most innovative companies are changing the way we work, play, and live.

The recently released agenda features an amazing lineup of speakers, including:

Arianna Huffington, founder and CEO, Thrive Global

Sir Martin Sorrell, CEO, WPP

James Murdoch, CEO, 21st Century Fox

Mathias Döpfner, chairman and CEO, Axel Springer SE

Randall L. Stephenson, chairman and CEO, AT&T

Jeff Bewkes, chairman and CEO, Time Warner Inc.

Nathan Blecharczyk, cofounder and CTO, Airbnb

Barry Diller, chairman and senior executive, IAC and Expedia Inc.

David Kenny, general manager, IBM Watson

Ann Lewnes, executive vice president and CMO, Adobe

Miguel McKelvey, cofounder and chief creative officer, WeWork

Adam Neumann, cofounder and CEO, WeWork

Raja Rajamannar, global CMO, MasterCard

Chuck Robbins, CEO, Cisco

George Kliavkoff, CEO, Jaunt Inc.

Andrew Bosworth, VP of Advertising & Pages, Facebook

Neal Mohan, chief product officer, YouTube

And more!

Join us for deep dives, extended conversations, and awesome networking. Grab your tickets now before they sell out.





