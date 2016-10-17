IGNITION's 2016 agenda is live and it's incredible

Technology advances quickly. Augmented worlds and virtual personal assistants are now a reality. Connection speeds that are faster than the speed of light are on the horizon.
If this is now, what’s next?
Business Insider’s flagship conference will provide a glimpse into the future of media and technology.
We are only seven weeks away from Business Insider’s IGNITION: Future of Digital — where you can find out how some of the world’s most innovative companies are changing the way we work, play, and live.
The recently released agenda features an amazing lineup of speakers, including:
- Arianna Huffington, founder and CEO, Thrive Global
- Sir Martin Sorrell, CEO, WPP
- James Murdoch, CEO, 21st Century Fox
- Mathias Döpfner, chairman and CEO, Axel Springer SE
- Randall L. Stephenson, chairman and CEO, AT&T
- Jeff Bewkes, chairman and CEO, Time Warner Inc.
- Nathan Blecharczyk, cofounder and CTO, Airbnb
- Barry Diller, chairman and senior executive, IAC and Expedia Inc.
- David Kenny, general manager, IBM Watson
- Ann Lewnes, executive vice president and CMO, Adobe
- Miguel McKelvey, cofounder and chief creative officer, WeWork
- Adam Neumann, cofounder and CEO, WeWork
- Raja Rajamannar, global CMO, MasterCard
- Chuck Robbins, CEO, Cisco
- George Kliavkoff, CEO, Jaunt Inc.
- Andrew Bosworth, VP of Advertising & Pages, Facebook
- Neal Mohan, chief product officer, YouTube
- And more!
Join us for deep dives, extended conversations, and awesome networking. Grab your tickets now before they sell out.
