IGNITION 2016: CEO James Murdoch to speak on 21st Century Fox's soaring success

21st century fox CEO 21st Century Fox – James Murdoch

Business is booming at 21st Century Fox.

Thanks to a combination of hit TV shows and strong news viewership, the media giant has seen its profits soar this quarter, according to New Vision.

CEO James Murdoch is set to speak on how his organisation has achieved this success at IGNITION 2016, Business Insider’s flagship conference.

The younger Murdoch brother, alongside brother Lachlan, assumed leadership of 21st Century Fox from his media mogul father in 2015. Earlier this year, James also became chairman of Britain’s subscription broadcaster Sky.

James said at a recent investor conference “… our single biggest risk, our single biggest competitive threat is our own incumbency, and we have to not be afraid to get out there and innovate new products into the marketplace”

His confidence and vision for his company have got us excited to hear what he has to say at this year’s IGNITION conference.

Other IGNITION speakers include AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson, IBM Watson General Manager David Kenny, and Axel Springer CEO Mathias Döpfner. IGNITION takes place December 5-7 at the Time Warner Center in New York City.

