The biggest names in digital will be at IGNITION 2015 -- check out the full lineup

Business Insider’s flagship conference, IGNITION, is in its 6th year running, bringing you conversations with the best and brightest minds in digital. This year we’ve lined up an amazing list of speakers that includes founders of buzzy startups like Kik, Blue Apron, DraftKings, Blendle, and Refinery29, and CEOs from major corporations like CBS, GE, The New York Times, and Sony Pictures. Plus we’ve got demos, unicorns, YouTube stars, and group of NYC teenagers dishing about their real-world media consumption habits — a session you will talk about for weeks.
Interested in hearing what Jonah Peretti is planning for BuzzFeed? Want to know how Lowell McAdam thinks the Verizon-AOL merger has gone so far? Curious to learn how SMOSH picked up 21 million followers on YouTube? You can hear it all straight from them if you attend IGNITION with us in December.
Check out the incredible lineup of speakers below.
- Jeff Immelt, Chairman & CEO, GE
- Brian Roberts, Chairman & CEO, Comcast
- Jeff Bewkes, Chairman & CEO, Time Warner, Inc.
- Leslie Moonves, President & CEO, CBS Corporation
- Lowell McAdam, Chairman & CEO, Verizon
- Hiroshi Mikitani, Founder & CEO, Rakuten
- Jonah Peretti, Founder & CEO, BuzzFeed
- Jim Cramer, Chairman, TheStreet.com
- Al Roker, Founder & CEO, Al Roker Entertainment
- Ian Hecox & Anthony Padilla, comedy duo, SMOSH
- Ted Livingston, Founder & CEO, Kik
- Michael Lynton, Chairman & CEO, Sony Pictures Entertainment
- Carolyn Everson, VP of Global Marketing Solutions, Facebook
- Jason Robins, CEO, DraftKings
- Jennifer Hyman, Co-Founder & CEO, Rent the Runway
- Thomas Tull, CEO, Legendary Entertainment
- Linda Boff, Executive Director of Global Brand Marketing, GE
- Philippe von Borries, Co-founder & Co-CEO, Refinery29
- Kerry Trainor, CEO, Vimeo
- Mark Thompson, President & CEO, The New York Times Company
- Ben Barokas, Founder & CEO, Sourcepoint Technologies
- Yoni Bloch, Founder & CEO, Interlude
- Barry Blumberg, Chief Content Officer, DEFY Media
- Jim Breyer, Founder & CEO, Breyer Capital
- Mike Hopkins, CEO, Hulu
- Patrick Keane, President, Sharethrough
- Jonathan Klein, Co-founder & Chairman, Getty Images
- Alexander Klöpping, Co-founder, Blendle
- Jim Lanzone, President & CEO, CBS Interactive
- Stephanie Retblatt, Chief Brainiac, Smarty Pants
- Kevin Ryan, Chairman & Founder, Gilt Groupe
- Matthew Salzberg, Co-founder & CEO, Blue Apron
- Adam Singolda, Founder & CEO, Taboola
- Anthony Wood, Founder & CEO, Roku
- Mark Mahaney, Managing Director of Internet, RBC Capital Markets
- Gene Munster, Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst, Piper Jaffray
- Ted Leonsis, Founder & Partner, Revolution Growth
Don’t miss your opportunity to get insight into their many successes and experiences, and learn what’s next for the changing digital landscape.
Stay tuned for all the exciting updates we will have over the next few months leading up to the event. Until then check out our jam-packed agenda to get an idea of what you’ll hear at IGNITION.
IGNITION takes place December 8-9 at the Time Warner Center in New York City — and you should be there!
Follow @BI_Events on Twitter or join the IGNITION group on LinkedIn to find out who will be speaking at IGNITION 2015.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.