The biggest names in digital will be at IGNITION 2015 -- check out the full lineup

Business Insider’s flagship conference, IGNITION, is in its 6th year running, bringing you conversations with the best and brightest minds in digital. This year we’ve lined up an amazing list of speakers that includes founders of buzzy startups like Kik, Blue Apron, DraftKings, Blendle, and Refinery29, and CEOs from major corporations like CBS, GE, The New York Times, and Sony Pictures. Plus we’ve got demos, unicorns, YouTube stars, and group of NYC teenagers dishing about their real-world media consumption habits — a session you will talk about for weeks.

Interested in hearing what Jonah Peretti is planning for BuzzFeed? Want to know how Lowell McAdam thinks the Verizon-AOL merger has gone so far? Curious to learn how SMOSH picked up 21 million followers on YouTube? You can hear it all straight from them if you attend IGNITION with us in December.

Check out the incredible lineup of speakers below.

Jeff Immelt, Chairman & CEO, GE

Brian Roberts, Chairman & CEO, Comcast

Jeff Bewkes, Chairman & CEO, Time Warner, Inc.

Leslie Moonves, President & CEO, CBS Corporation

Lowell McAdam, Chairman & CEO, Verizon

Hiroshi Mikitani, Founder & CEO, Rakuten

Jonah Peretti, Founder & CEO, BuzzFeed

Jim Cramer, Chairman, TheStreet.com

Al Roker, Founder & CEO, Al Roker Entertainment

Ian Hecox & Anthony Padilla, comedy duo, SMOSH

Ted Livingston, Founder & CEO, Kik

Michael Lynton, Chairman & CEO, Sony Pictures Entertainment

Carolyn Everson, VP of Global Marketing Solutions, Facebook

Jason Robins, CEO, DraftKings

Jennifer Hyman, Co-Founder & CEO, Rent the Runway

Thomas Tull, CEO, Legendary Entertainment

Linda Boff, Executive Director of Global Brand Marketing, GE

Philippe von Borries, Co-founder & Co-CEO, Refinery29

Kerry Trainor, CEO, Vimeo

Mark Thompson, President & CEO, The New York Times Company

Ben Barokas, Founder & CEO, Sourcepoint Technologies

Yoni Bloch, Founder & CEO, Interlude

Barry Blumberg, Chief Content Officer, DEFY Media

Jim Breyer, Founder & CEO, Breyer Capital

Mike Hopkins, CEO, Hulu

Patrick Keane, President, Sharethrough

Jonathan Klein, Co-founder & Chairman, Getty Images

Alexander Klöpping, Co-founder, Blendle

Jim Lanzone, President & CEO, CBS Interactive

Stephanie Retblatt, Chief Brainiac, Smarty Pants

Kevin Ryan, Chairman & Founder, Gilt Groupe

Matthew Salzberg, Co-founder & CEO, Blue Apron

Adam Singolda, Founder & CEO, Taboola

Anthony Wood, Founder & CEO, Roku

Mark Mahaney, Managing Director of Internet, RBC Capital Markets

Gene Munster, Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst, Piper Jaffray

Ted Leonsis, Founder & Partner, Revolution Growth

Don’t miss your opportunity to get insight into their many successes and experiences, and learn what’s next for the changing digital landscape.

Stay tuned for all the exciting updates we will have over the next few months leading up to the event. Until then check out our jam-packed agenda to get an idea of what you’ll hear at IGNITION.

IGNITION takes place December 8-9 at the Time Warner Center in New York City — and you should be there!

