Business Insider's IGNITION 2015 announces incredible speaker lineup

Business Insider’s flagship conference, IGNITION, is in its 6th year running, bringing conversations with the best and brightest minds in digital. This year the conference has lined up an amazing list of speakers that includes founders of buzzy startups like Kik, Blue Apron, DraftKings, Blendle, and Refinery29, and CEOs from major corporations like CBS, GE, The New York Times, and Sony Pictures. Plus there will be demos, unicorns, YouTube stars, and group of NYC teenagers dishing about their real-world media consumption habits — a session attendees will talk about for weeks.
Interested in hearing what Jonah Peretti is planning for BuzzFeed? Want to know how Lowell McAdam thinks the Verizon-AOL merger has gone so far? Curious to learn how Smosh picked up 21 million followers on YouTube? Hear it all straight from them by attending IGNITION in December.
Check out the incredible lineup of speakers below.
- Jeff Immelt, Chairman & CEO, GE
- Brian Roberts, Chairman & CEO, Comcast
- Jeff Bewkes, Chairman & CEO, Time Warner, Inc.
- Peggy Johnson, Executive VP and Business Development, Microsoft
- Maurice Lévy, CEO, Publicis Groupe
- Leslie Moonves, President & CEO, CBS Corporation
- Lowell McAdam, Chairman & CEO, Verizon
- Hiroshi Mikitani, Founder & CEO, Rakuten
- Jonah Peretti, Founder & CEO, BuzzFeed
- Jim Cramer, Chairman, TheStreet.com
- Al Roker, Founder & CEO, Al Roker Entertainment
- Ian Hecox & Anthony Padilla, Co-founders, SMOSH
- Sophie Lebrecht, CEO, Neon Labs
- Ted Livingston, Founder & CEO, Kik
- Michael Lynton, Chairman & CEO, Sony Pictures Entertainment
- Carolyn Everson, VP of Global Marketing Solutions, Facebook
- Jason Robins, CEO, DraftKings
- Jennifer Hyman, Co-Founder & CEO, Rent the Runway
- Thomas Tull, CEO, Legendary Entertainment
- Linda Boff, Executive Director of Global Brand Marketing, GE
- Philippe von Borries, Co-founder & Co-CEO, Refinery29
- Kerry Trainor, CEO, Vimeo
- Mark Thompson, President & CEO, The New York Times Company
- Ben Barokas, Founder & CEO, Sourcepoint Technologies
- Yoni Bloch, Founder & CEO, Interlude
- Barry Blumberg, Chief Content Officer, Defy Media
- Jim Breyer, Founder & CEO, Breyer Capital
- Mike Hopkins, CEO, Hulu
- Patrick Keane, President, Sharethrough
- Jonathan Klein, Co-founder & Chairman, Getty Images
- Alexander Klöpping, Co-founder, Blendle
- Jim Lanzone, President & CEO, CBS Interactive
- Stephanie Retblatt, Chief Brainiac, Smarty Pants
- Kevin Ryan, Chairman & Founder, Gilt Groupe
- Matthew Salzberg, Co-founder & CEO, Blue Apron
- Adam Singolda, Founder & CEO, Taboola
- Anthony Wood, Founder & CEO, Roku
- Mark Mahaney, Managing Director of Internet, RBC Capital Markets
- Gene Munster, Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst, Piper Jaffray
- Ted Leonsis, Founder & Partner, Revolution Growth
Don’t miss the opportunity to get insight into their many successes and experiences, and learn what’s next for the changing digital landscape.
IGNITION takes place December 8-9 at the Time Warner Center in New York City.
