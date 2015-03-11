IGNITION 2015 tickets are on sale now!

Michael Seto Photography Amazon’s Founder, Jeff Bezos at IGNITION 2014.

Digital is transforming media like a tidal wave. First the internet and now mobile are reshaping media consumption habits in real time. Mobile is overtaking the desktop, social is beating search, and messaging apps are challenging email. What’s next? And what can you do to stay ahead?

Founded in 2010 as Business Insider’s flagship conference, IGNITION: Future of Digital brings together the best and the brightest minds in media and technology to share what they see on the horizon.

This December 8-9, join 700 senior executives from technology, media, finance, and more at the Time Warner Center to discuss the innovation that matters.

IGNITION attracts speakers like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Barry Diller, Mark Cuban, Travis Kalanick, David Karp, Sheryl Sandberg, Jeff Weiner, Bethany Mota, Fred Wilson, Brendan Iribe, John Sculley, Jeff Bewkes, Andrew Mason, Shane Smith, Arianna Huffington, Adam Bain, Jason Kilar, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Nick Denton, and many more — along with emerging startups who discuss and demo disruptive technologies.

Now that you have the date, don’t delay! Extra-early-bird tickets are available here and will save you $US1,500.

Check out IGNITION 2014 highlights here.

If you’re interested in joining the IGNITION community by supporting the event as a sponsor, contact [email protected] For programming suggestions, please submit here.

