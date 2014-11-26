IGNITION 2014, One Week Out -- Into The Shark Tank!

Steve Jennings/Getty Images Hear from Mark Cuban at IGNITION 2014.

Where are you going next Monday night? How about heading deep into Silicon Valley with VC legend — think Facebook, Dropbox, Spotify — Jim Breyer. Or maybe back to the future with Steve Jobs’ dueling partner, former Apple CEO John Sculley. And wrap up with Mark Cuban, going deep on everything from net neutrality to cyber dust and privacy apps with BI’s own Henry Blodget. Plenty to talk about at the reception that follows.

Tuesday? Blodget’s back bright and early with his trademark “Future of Digital” deck, followed by Kleiner Perkins’ John Doerr. YouTube phenom Bethany Mota. Pandora’s Brian McAndrews. And then a deep dive into everything Amazon with none other than Jeff Bezos.

That just gets you to lunch. Then it’s Jonathan Bush (yes) from athenahealth. Phil Libin from Evernote. Publishers galore, from Time Inc.’s Joe Ripp to Mail Online’s Martin Clarke and Jon Steinberg. Judy McGrath and Jason Hirschhorn discuss kids and media. Michael Heyward unpacks Whisper. And Brendan Iribe leads a trip through Oculus VR.

Day 3: Facebook’s Brian Boland on the ever-bigger world of mobile. Priceline’s Darren Huston turns the travel world inside out. Former Wired chief Chris Anderson talks up the coming revolution in drones. Another deep dive: programmatic marketing. And Tim Armstrong explains AOL’s big bet on the automated future.

There’s more! Connected cars and smart homes. Another deep dive, this time into native marketing — Tumblr’s David Karp and GE’s Beth Comstock will bring that home. News Corp’s Robert Thomson talks the power of scale. iHeart Media’s Bob Pittman navigates music. And Barry Diller sits down with Henry Blodget to bring it all home.

We’ll just say it: New York has never seen as many digital disruptors and innovators as we’re assembling at the TimesCenter next week. Holiday season in the Big Apple! The perfect time and place to take stock and look forward to 2015.

