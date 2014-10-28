IT'S HERE: IGNITION 2014 Agenda

Amazon Hear from Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon.com, at IGNITION 2014.

In five short weeks, more than 700 executives will gather at the TimesCenter in NYC to explore how media is intersecting with technology and changing everything about how we learn, work, and live.

The speaker lineup includes luminaries from Amazon, Whisper, GE, Tumblr, Gilt, Adobe, Bloomberg, Facebook, Time Inc., Google, Pandora, AOL, Oculus VR, The Washington Post, and many more.

We are now thrilled to be releasing our full agenda.

Just a few of the topics we’ll be exploring: mobile, Google, Facebook, Apple, the future of digital including TV, radio, and news; kids and social media, anonymity, programmatic advertising, virtual reality, the internet of things, and much more.

Join us for three days of deep dives, extended conversations, and awesome networking. Grab your tickets now before they sell out to hear from Jeff Bezos, David Karp, Beth Comstock, and other CEOs at IGNITION from Dec. 1 to 3, in NYC.

