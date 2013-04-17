Spencer Reiss And Advisory Board Of Digital Gurus Join IGNITION 2013

We’re psyched to welcome wide-ranging tech writer and Wired contributing editor Spencer Reiss as Director of IGNITION, Business Insider’s annual conference on the Future of Digital Media. Spencer will put together the program for this year’s event, which takes place on November 11-13 at the Time Warner centre in New York.



In addition, special thanks to the digital leaders who have joined the IGNITION advisory board:

Business Insider

Cathie Black, Former Chair, Hearst

Gordon Crovitz, Co-founder, Press+; Former publisher, Wall Street Journal

George Kliavkoff, EVP, Hearst

Larry Kramer, CEO, USA Today

Dave Morgan, Founder & CEO, Simulmedia

Sarah Chubb, President, Gilt City

Somesh Dash, Principal, Institutional Venture Partners

Spencer, Editor-in-Chief Henry Blodget, and I look forward to working with them to make IGNITION awesome.

IGNITION attracts speakers like Sheryl Sandberg, Jeff Weiner, Kevin Systrom, Jeff Bewkes, Andrew Mason, Arianna Huffington, Jason Kilar, Dr. Oz, Nick Denton, and many more — along with emerging startups who discuss and demo disruptive technologies.

