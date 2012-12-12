Can Publishers Reclaim Control Over Their Content Away From Apple?

All kinds of publishers are trying to figure out how to cash in on mobile.



What kind of app to develop? Which platforms to focus on? How to monetise? The list goes on.

Way back in 2006, ESPN actually tried to get in on mobile HARDWARE. They developed a prototype smartphone, and a pretty decent one at that, but it never took off.

Now that Apple and Android devices have become ubiquitous, publisher worry that tech companies have total control of the discovery and distribution process of their content.

Should publishers try to get in the hardware business or is it too late, or too impractical?

At our IGNITION 2012 Conference, top executives from ESPN, the FT.com, and The Economist explain their views on developing hardware.

Produced by Business Insider Video

