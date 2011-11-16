IT'S OFFICIAL: We're Having Totally Awesome Speakers At IGNITION -- Join Us!

Photo: Michael Seto
Our IGNITION: Future Of Media conference is now two weeks away.It’s at the Time Warner centre in New York on November 30-December 1.
We have a whole bunch of awesome speakers, including a few who just signed on this week.
For example:
- Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook COO
- Mark Cuban, owner, NBA champion Dallas Mavericks
- Glenn Beck, CEO/Founder, Mercury (yes, that Glenn Beck)
- Eliot Spitzer, former CNN host and Governor Of New York (yes, that Eliot Spitzer. Yes, I’ll be interviewing him. Yes, we go way back. Yes, I have a LOT of questions for him.)
- Samir Arora, CEO/Founder, Glam
- John Battelle, Chairman/Founder, Federated Media
- Adam Bain, Chief Revenue Officer, Twitter
- Kevin Ryan, CEO/founder, Gilt Groupe
- Tim Westergren, Founder, Pandora
- Seth Goldstein, Founder/Chairman, turntable.fm,
- Gene Munster, Worlds’ Best Apple analyst, Piper Jaffray
- Gina Bianchini, Founder/CEO, Mightbell
- And a whole boatload of other seriously smart, entertaining, influential, and successful Future of Media types.
So I certainly hope to see you there!
