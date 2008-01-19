Ignighter Launch Party: Fun. Next Stop: Growth.

Last night, we stopped by the launch party for Ignighter, the group-dating startup/Facebook app by former Meetup CTO/co-founder Peter Kamali and first-time entrepreneurs Adam Sachs and Daniel Osit.

Ignighter comes off as a better-designed, less-sketchy version of Craigslist’s “casual encounters,” where groups of young, bored girls can look for groups of young, well-dressed guys to hang out with on a Friday night. We don’t know whether either site actually produces many “connections” — we gather there is a lot of pretending on the Internet — but they’re both fun for gawkers.

Also fun: Ignighter’s event, which drew a much more attractive crowd than your average tech meetup, packing the basement bar at Barna on Park Ave. Osit didn’t recognise most of the people there, so that’s a good sign.

A less encouraging sign: The app only has 212 “daily active users” on Facebook, so if the Ignighter guys want to have a second party, they had better crank up the user base.

Disclosure: Sachs, Osit and I went to the same posh Midwestern university, but we never talked tech until last night.

