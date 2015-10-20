REPORT: The governor of the Bank of Italy is being investigated

Bank of Italy governor Ignazio Visco is one of a number of people being investigated by domestic prosecutors after accusations of corruption and fraud, according to Italian media on Tuesday morning.

The investigation is related to one Italian bank’s purchase of another lender during 2014, Banco Desio’s acquisition of Banco Populare di Spoleto, according to Corriere Della Sera, one of Italy’s most popular Newspapers.

Here’s a Google translation of the piece.

The position held by Visco is one of the European Central Bank’s most influential, as Italy is the eurozone’s third-largest economy. Before it was held by him, ECB President Mario Draghi headed the BoI.

The news was originally reported by Il Fatto Quotidiano, an Italian newspaper.

Here’s the front page of Tuesday’s edition:

Truffa, corruzione e abuso d’ufficio, indagato governatore della Banca d’Italia Ignazio Visco insieme ad altri 8 pic.twitter.com/GH6JnxH2Xz

— cronistiinmovimento (@cronistiinmovim) October 20, 2015

