IGLOOS IN DAVOS? Here's 9 Of Our favourite Unconventional European Protests

You may have seen the recent ‘Occupy WEF‘ protests in Davos — yes, the ones with the igloos — and thought, to be blunt, WTF.You see, the traditional way for people to protest is to take to the streets in droves and clash with riot police, leading to general mayhem and destruction (for example, the Arab Spring, Syria, or the anti-austerity demonstrations in Europe).
But there’s been something of a European trend for zany protests in recent years, we’d say. We guess there’s less risk of being pummelled with a night stick?
The Occupy movement is building igloos in a Davos car park to protest against the 'one per cent' at the World Economic Forum.
Camp Igloo will include two heated teepees, a field kitchen, and ice houses to sleep about 50 people, activists said.
The officially-recognised Swedish religion of Kopimism was founded to protest anti-file sharing legislation.
The Missionary Church of Kopimism has more than 3,000 members, called Kopimi ('copy me'), who revere the sacred symbols Control-C and Control-V.
Their stance on copyright laws? 'I think that the copyright laws are very problematic, and at least need to be rewritten, but I would suggest getting rid of most of them,' founder Isak Gerson said.
The derelict building in question is owned by Swiss bank UBS.
'As banks repossess families' homes, empty bank property needs to be repossessed by the public,' Occupy London supporter Jack Holburn told The Telegraph. An eviction notice was served recently, but at the time of writing, they were still there.
To protest Unilever's destruction of the Indonesian rain forest, Greenpeace activists dressed as orangutans camped out at the company's headquarters in London.
Back in 2008, more than 50 activists demonstrated at a Unilever factory and at Unilever House in London.
Greenpeace's report 'Burning Up Borneo' linked Unilever to the destruction of the endangered orangutan's habitat. The report said companies that supply Unilever with palm oil were destroying the Indonesian rain forest.
Fed up with low EU milk prices, Belgian farmers laid siege to Brussels with cows and tractors, bombarding police with eggs and milk.
Cameron Hope and other local business leaders in Bournemouth, UK, used breeze blocks (a mixture of concrete and ash) to build the wall in 2010, plastering it with placards like 'Robbed by the banks we own' and 'Make the banks lend'.
Unfortunately for the Barclays Bank that Hope vented his frustration on, it was chosen at random.
Sharks are impaled on hooks and their fins are sliced off to harvest meat for shark fin soup. The sharks are then thrown back into the water, still alive.
'I have had my torso, legs, arms, stomach and knees pierced before so that I could hang from them, so this is no big deal,' the artist, Alice Newstead, told The Telegraph in 2008 after hanging from the display of a cosmetics store in London.
Specifically, the group wanted to highlight that fathers were becoming unnecessary emotionally thanks to the courts, and biologically because of the new Human Fertilisation and Embryology Bill in the UK.
The bill, among other things, advocated for an amendment to existing legislation that requires the presence of a father figure for any baby born through the IVF process.
