Iggy Azalea is fuming on Twitter after Papa Johns' jokey response to her privacy breach

Iggy Azalea went after Papa John’s on Twitter on Sunday after a delivery man from the pizza chain passed out the singer’s phone number to his family and friends.

@PapaJohns I ordered a cheese pizza but instead I got tons of calls and messages like this one. pic.twitter.com/fgKhydivXb

— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) February 8, 2015

Papa John’s sort-of apologised, tweeting this light-hearted response quoting Azalea’s lyrics, and never actually saying the word “sorry.”:

@iggyazalea #We should have known better. Customer and employee privacy is important to us. Please don’t #bounce us!

— Papa John’s Pizza (@PapaJohns) February 9, 2015

Azalea did not find the tweet funny or appropriate.

She responded Monday with a series of ten serious tweets to her 4.21 million followers, demanding the company do more after her privacy was breached:

I see some of the more mentally challenged blogs think I’m having a war with papa johns. No, I just want answers & they have none.

— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) February 9, 2015

They are a company that retains your address, name, number & CREDIT card information, expiration cvc number etc.

— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) February 9, 2015

A lot of damage can be done if that falls into the wrong hands, we give them this information with the expectation it remains confidential.

— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) February 9, 2015

When an employee steals information it’s called data breach. It’s illegal. There are steps a corporation is supposed to follow afterward.

— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) February 9, 2015

They don’t include tweeting out song lyrics to the customer making the complaint, it’s really unprofessional. I want a real answer.

— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) February 9, 2015

If someone at T-Mobile got your # after you paid a bill and started calling over and over, you’d expect a real resolution via the company.

— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) February 9, 2015

You wouldn’t expect a tweet that said something like “uh oh! Don’t let him use up all your minutes girl!” From the company.

— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) February 9, 2015

You wouldn’t expect the supervisor to say “don’t worry! His mum has spoken with him!”

— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) February 9, 2015

And you’d probably want to get a new credit card too.

— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) February 9, 2015

I want answers @papajohns why is customer confidentiality a joke to your company?

— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) February 9, 2015

Papa John’s has yet to respond.

The only winner here is DiGiorno’s frozen pizza:

