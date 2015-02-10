Iggy Azalea is fuming on Twitter after Papa Johns' jokey response to her privacy breach

Aly Weisman
Iggy azalea Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Iggy Azalea went after Papa John’s on Twitter on Sunday after a delivery man from the pizza chain passed out the singer’s phone number to his family and friends.

Papa John’s sort-of apologised, tweeting this light-hearted response quoting Azalea’s lyrics, and never actually saying the word “sorry.”:

Azalea did not find the tweet funny or appropriate.

She responded Monday with a series of ten serious tweets to her 4.21 million followers, demanding the company do more after her privacy was breached: 

Papa John’s has yet to respond.

The only winner here is DiGiorno’s frozen pizza:

 

