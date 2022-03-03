A powerful investor group has issued five new climate disclosure standards, as Australia’s corporate regulator targets greenwashing in 2022

Getty Images

A powerful institutional investing group has released a new set of climate disclosure standards.

The Investor Group on Climate Change hopes the rules will clarify expectations for listed companies.

As climate change fundamentally changes the planet, investors are turning away from major polluters.

Australian and New Zealand institutional investors representing $33 trillion in funds under management have released a new set of climate disclosure expectations they hope will improve corporate transparency through the green transition.

The prominent Investor Group on Climate Change (IGCC) on Thursday unveiled five standards it hopes major businesses will adopt, boosting the scope and quality of climate-focused data available to investors.

Scientific consensus states the planet will face catastrophic consequences if societies do not rapidly decarbonise.

Institutional investors groups like the IGCC argue the inadequate corporate disclosure of climate risks could allow major polluters to obscure their carbon emissions and damaging business practices.

Beyond the environmental risks, both the IGCC and the federal government have argued that inadequate climate risk disclosure could repel international investors from Australian companies, severing local firms from billions of dollars in capital.

The new report issues five standards for listed companies. First, it calls for firms to set comprehensive and science-based emission targets covering all “material emission scopes” — that is, the Scope 1 and 2 emissions caused or sourced by the business directly, plus the Scope 3 emissions caused by the firm’s end customers.

Businesses should outline their emission reduction strategies to investors and disclose quantifiable impacts, the report added.

Listed companies should also set specific commitments aligned with keeping temperatures from rising by more than 1.5C, ensure their capital expenditure matches those commitments, and pledge to undergo “external verification” processes.

Beyond those expectations, companies should also consider how they are governed, how they will ensure a just transition for workers disrupted by the green transition, and contribute to climate scenario analysis.

With government-enforced disclosure still some way away, IGCC director of corporate engagement Laura Hillis said the new report will help “raise the bar” for listed companies.

“For the first time, public companies have a clear and comprehensive picture of what investors want in businesses’ plans to get ready for a net zero economy,” she said in a statement.

“Australia’s biggest superannuation and investment funds have made their expectations very clear, and we think businesses will appreciate that.”

The push for increased climate risk disclosure was broadly welcomed by Tim Reed, president of the Business Council of Australia.

Speaking at an Australian Institute of Company Directors summit on Thursday, Reed said company boards “need to be very clear and very transparent in what they’re doing” to combat climate change.

“They do need set targets, but they’ve also got to be very clear on how they’re going to go after hitting those and achieving those targets.”

The equation has changed for many investors, Reed added, meaning slow adopters could be left without financial support in the green transition.

“Capital is saying, ‘Well, of course I need to get the return. But I also wants to know how that return is being generated. And therefore I want to know that it’s being generated in ways that in my standards, ethically aligned to what my investors want.'”

Investors are not the only ones pressuring businesses towards more accurate climate disclosures.

Speaking at the same event, Australian Securities and Investments Commission chair Joe Longo indicated the corporate watchdog plans to crack down on ‘greenwashing’ — the process of hiding a firm’s true carbon emissions behind flowery press releases and flimsy climate commitments.

“Boards should be mindful that prohibitions in the Corporations Act on misleading and deceptive conduct, and false or misleading statements, apply in relation to financial products such as securities or interests in funds,” he said.

“Accordingly, we encourage boards to look out for any greenwashing – and to ask whether their company’s disclosure around environmental risks and opportunities, or their promotion of ESG-focused products, accurately reflects their practices in this area.”

Longo said ASIC continues to work with the International Sustainability Standards Board on a set of global reporting standards.

While the IGCC has released its own set of standards, Longo added that ASIC is keeping a very close eye on international jurisdictions like the UK and New Zealand, which have moved “towards mandatory climate-related reporting for listed companies.”