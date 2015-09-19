These are the winners of the Nobel Prize's goofy parody awards

The Nobel Prizes are given for the scientific breakthroughs that revolutionise their fields.

But some studies are more comical than revolutionary.

That’s where the “Ig Nobel” Prizes come in. These awards recognise studies that make people giggle (and then take a second to think about their implications).

Here are the winners of the 25th annual Ig Nobel Prizes, which were announced Thursday night.

The biology prize winner used chickens to figure out how dinosaurs walked. PLOS ONE Chickens are a close relative to the T. Rex, which researchers thought made them a good option for studying how dinosaurs may have roamed the Earth millions of years ago. So, scientists in Chile attached a wooden stick to the tails of chickens to see how the added weight might change how the animals walked. The birds with their centres of gravity shifted toward their rears walked in a similar way to how the researchers think two-legged dinosaurs like T. Rex may have walked. Diagnostic medicine prize winners determining that acute appendicitis can be diagnosed based on how much pain a person feels while driving over speed bumps. Wikimedia Commons If you have a sharp pain in your side, and you think it might be your appendix bursting, just drive over some speed bumps, say researchers in England who tested the diagnostic method out. The more pain you feel while driving over speed bumps, the more likely you are to have acute appendicitis -- but be sure you're driving over speed bumps that are on the way to the hospital, just in case. The mathematics award winners answered the question, 'Could Sultan Moulay Ismaïl actually father 888 babies?' Wikimedia Commons The winners of the mathematics prize took the time to figure out if Sultan Moulay Ismail, who ruled over Morocco from 1672 to 1727, was actually capable of being the father of 888 children, as legend has it. Using a mathematical algorithm, anthropologists Elisabeth Oberzaucher and Karl Grammer were able to figure out that Ismail would have been able to sire only 600 over a timespan of 32 reproductive years, which is still pretty impressive if you ask us! The literature prize went to a researcher who figured out that 'huh' exists in every language. Mark Norman Francis/Getty Apparently there's a universal way to express that you haven't heard something: the word 'huh.' A team of Dutch researchers found that this word exists in at least 10 different languages around the world. The researchers don't think we're born saying 'huh,' but rather learn it from our fellow humans.

