This New Must-Have App Completely Automates Your iPhone: It's So Helpful You'll Want To Use It Everyday

If This Then That or IFTTT is a online web service that automates the Internet.



Today, the company is launching its first app for the iPhone to help you automate on the go.

IFTTT allows you to harness the power of the Internet without a programming background. The new app is packed with hundreds of “recipes” that lets users connect different web services and apps that normally don’t work together.

For example, if you wanted to back up your Instagram photos to Dropbox automatically, you could chose a recipe that says, if Instagram takes a photo, then save that photo to Dropbox. There are a ton of other recipes to choose from like:

If I get an email through Gmail, send me a text message

Log all my completed reminders in Google Calendar

Send me a push notification once my package arrives at my house.

What’s great about the IFTTT app is that if you don’t see a recipe that works for you, you can create your own.

IFTTT’s mobile lead, Devin Foley, really focused on making the app very easy to use. In fact, the app is optimised for one-hand use.