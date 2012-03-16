iFixIt's Servers Are Overloaded With Traffic From Tearing Down The New iPad

Photo: iFixIt

The industrious hardware geeks at iFixIt flew to Australia to pick up an iPad and dismantle for the Internet’s pleasure, documenting the process along the way.They didn’t expect the attention it would get.



The site’s servers are so flooded with traffic that all they can do is serve up a “we’ll be back shortly” message as they scramble to handle the traffic.

In the meantime, a tweet from the company reads “We have never received anywhere close to this much traffic before; we’re adding servers like crazy. Be back soon!”

Follow iFixIt’s Twitter feed for live updates.

UPDATE: It appears that iFixIt is back and operational. For now.

