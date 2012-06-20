The Retina Display MacBook Pro Is Going To Cost A Fortune To Repair

Photo: iFixit

The teardown experts at iFixit have analysed the new MacBook Pro’s Retina display. The guts are pretty impressive.We have to admit, the way Apple managed to squeeze this many pixels directly into the LCD is a great feat.



iFixit says the LCD is essentially the entire display assembly. This means that if something unfortunate happens to your machine (a drop or spill, perhaps), then you have to replace the entire assembly.

So now, the downside:

It’s going to be very expensive to repair your new MacBook Pro if something happens to the display. We definitely recommend getting an Apple Care plan with this one.

