Take A Look Underneath The Hood Of The IPhone 6

Apple’s iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus go on sale Friday, and the folks at iFixIt have already performed one of their famous teardowns.

Both models of the iPhone 6 were taken apart, revealing that the 5.5-inch iPhone 6 Plus does indeed feature a larger battery.

The iPhone 6 Plus’ iSight camera was also examined, and you can even see the camera physically move around thanks to the new optical image stabilisation.

Both iPhone 6 models received a repairability score of 7 out of 10, which is an improvement over the iPhone 5S (that phone got a 6 out of 10).

You can take a look at a few more images of the iPhone 6 Plus’ internals below, but for the full gallery, head on over to iFixIt.

iFixIt The iPhone 6 Plus battery

iFixIt The iPhone 6 battery, which is slightly smaller

iFixIt The iPhone 6 display

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.