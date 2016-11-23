This new tool kit will open up your iPhone for $60

Normal screwdrivers won’t enable you to take apart your iPhone, or most of your electronics.

Manufacturers use weird kinds of screws, called things like “Pentalobe” and “Torx,” to keep your gadgets in one piece. Now it’s possible to get the tools to work on modern electronics for $27 (US$20) plus postage of $33.44 (US$24.75).

iFixit is a company that’s well-known for letting normal people fix their electronics, both by publishing detailed guides and by making and selling tools specifically for gadget repair.

On Tuesday, iFixit introduced the Essential Electronics Toolkit, a streamlined kit that still has “you need for the most essential electronics repairs — like screen and battery swaps.”

iFixit tools are high-quality. Even Apple’s own industrial design team uses them, as seen in a recent video.

Previously, most people opted for iFixit’s Classic Pro Tech Toolkit, which has more bits and tools. But it costs $65, and the more basic version introduced on Tuesday still has nearly every tool you’d need on a daily basis.

Check the toolkit out in a promo video:

Here’s the complete list of included tools:

Magnetized Driver Handle

Angled Precision Tweezers

Spudger

Jimmy

iFixit Opening Tool

iFixit Opening Picks set of 6

Suction Handle

Easy-to-Open Magnetized Case

Lid with Built-in Sorting Tray

Sixteen 4 mm Precision Screwdriver Bits, including:

Phillips – 000, 00, 0, 1, 2 Pentalobe – P2, P5 Flathead – 1, 2.5, 4 mm Torx – T4, T5 Torx Security – TR6, TR8, TR10 SIM Eject Bit



