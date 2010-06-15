iFAIL: Apple Online Store Choking On iPhone 4 Pre-Orders

Apple opened up the floodgates to iPhone 4 pre-orders today, and its servers can’t handle the rush — or perhaps AT&T’s. We just tried to pre-order ours, and got this error message. A quick Twitter search tells us we’re not alone. (This seems like it’s probably an AT&T issue because it’s mostly erroring out when asking us for our AT&T account information to see if we’re eligible for an upgrade.)



This of course means that everyone and their uncle is trying to buy one, which is great news for Apple. And no, no one whose iPhone order gets booted by an error is going to run out and buy an Android phone instead.

