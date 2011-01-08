Here's The Only Way To Do CES

Photo: Rascal

Attending the Consumer Electronics Show has become a total waste of time. Slate’s Farhad Manjoo explains why: companies almost never use it to introduce products because they would get lost in the shuffle of press releases and bogus trends stories that journalists are compelled to crank out. Instead, they show products that have already been launched or prototypes that will never come out, and use it to trumpet sales statistics or other good company news.



It’s also absolutely enormous. So large that it’s almost impossible to see everything–like the great startup you know is hiding at some booth somewhere.

Which is why you ought to rent one of the motorised scooters that almost every hotel in Vegas offers to help slow walkers navigate their enormous casinos.

I’m serious: I was forced to ride one in 2006 because of a sprained ankle, and I swear you’ll cover far more ground than you would on foot. You can hone in on the booths that look interesting, then quickly zip off if pitch gets boring. The convention centre has plenty of elevators and ramps, so you won’t get stuck. And you won’t look as dorky as you would riding a Segway.

