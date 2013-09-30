If You've Got Money To Burn, Here's An Outrageously Ostentatious Way To Burn It

Picture: Instagram Shine Papers

If you’re a rich smoker who couldn’t resist a gold iPhone, chances are you’ll be interested in Shine Papers.

At up to $US60 for a pack of 12, these are 24K rolling papers which make a mockery of those days when thrifty smokers chose to roll their own.

Shine Papers owner Dave D (he declined to be properly identified) admitted to abcnews.com that it was “definitely not an everyday product because of the price point.”

“But the people who feel like they are that person are showing a lot of support for it and returning to reorder.”

The papers combine edible gold leaf with a slow-burning interior paper.

Dave D has offices in South Carolina and Las Vegas. He got the idea after seeing a $200 Dominican cigar wrapped in Connecticut Shade paper and 24K edible gold leaf at London Cut Cigars.

“The sad thing about a gold cigar is that most people can’t afford it,” the company says on its website.

“And, it’s a blast to be smoking gold at a party.”

