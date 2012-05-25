If You're White And Know Someone Who Lost A Job, You're Probably Voting For Romney

Photo: Flickr USACEpublicaffairs

White voters who have been laid off or know someone who has been laid off prefer Romney 56-32. That is enormous.



It’s the crucial detail Byron Tau of Politico pulled from yesterday’s Washington Post–ABC news poll.

In 2008 Obama lost these voters by 18 points. But even running against a private-equity bazillionaire like Mitt Romney, Obama is already down by 24 points in that same demographic.

And for Romney to win, he needs to increase the 2008 GOP margin among both affluent whites and downscale white voters. Right now, he is set to do that. White people who report themselves to be “better off” or in the “upper middle class” also favour Romney by enormous margins, 61-29.

On the other side, if you are a white voter who tells pollsters that you don’t know someone who has been laid off, you’re more likely to voter for Obama 49-40.

