If You Were Watching Morning Joe This Morning You Might Not Know A HUGE Tsunami Had Hit Japan

MSNBC is the only network not going wall-to-all with Tsunami coverage this morning.



Instead Morning Joe is “monitoring” the situation between segments with Rep. Keith Eliison and David Axelrod. So viewers who get their news from morning talk and just tuned in will have to wait to commercial breaks to find out what’s going on.

Fox and CNN are wall-to-wall and talking to people on the ground there.

Update: Brian Stelter notes “U.S. nets are pretty short-staffed in Asia. It was evident on the morning shows, and it’s going to be evident all day today.” Yep.

