If you're struggling to find a decent working space at home, here are a few changes you can make to boost productivity

At a time when countless Australians have been ordered to work where they reside and in close proximity to one another – be it housemates, family members, or partners – the need for space has become a high priority, which can prove to be difficult in a cluttered house full of people and unnecessary objects.

While privacy remains an important factor for most, with Forbes citing a 2017 study suggesting a strong link between privacy and job satisfaction, a cluttered workspace can also have a negative effect on productivity, organisation and overall mental health – especially if we’re unable to get away from our home office for a breather.

Regardless of your at-home working arrangements, we’ve compiled some key changes to consider in order to work at maximum efficiency with minimal impact on your psyche.

Working in a bedroom

For the first few days, working in your bedroom can seem like a luxury. Your bed’s right there for an emergency post-Zoom nap, you can wake up and immediately get to work with a total commute time of 15 seconds, and it’s a familiar environment, so you might feel more comfortable.

Be wary of this initial sense of freedom, though. After a week or so, you may start to feel incredibly confined, and the line between work and recreation will blur.

If you simply have no other option, it’s recommended that you remove all unnecessary distractions to ensure you can still get a good night’s rest.

If you have a TV in your room, relocate it. After your workday has wrapped up, remove all work materials – including your computer.

This will ensure that your bedroom remains a place of rest and if your work materials are out of sight when you clock off, there will be less temptation to chip away at more tasks after hours.

Bad sleeping patterns can significantly impact your health, both physically and mentally, so you need to keep your bedroom as sacred as possible.

Working in a shared space

If the bedroom has been ruled out as a place of work, a shared living space is the number one (or only) choice for many.

For anyone who lives with at least one other person, you know that this can pose many challenges.

Namely, how you can divide up the space between two or more people, ensure it remains a living room and ignore the constant distractions that come with the territory.

The underlying solution to a lot of these challenges is to – if feasible – create more space. You’ll be able to put more distance between yourself and your housemate’s loud video conference, plus it will also make it easier to practise social distancing.

If your place is already at maximum capacity, you can put some of the non-essential items in storage. Find your closest storage facility, book a unit online and drop off your items, contact-free, whenever you please.

Whether that’s an old fridge, a desk or unused kitchen appliances, hauling everything you don’t need down to a storage unit can work wonders for your current situation. Plus, you’ll be able to get out of the house for a bit which is a bonus.

This also applies to those who may be running a small business and need to temporarily store their equipment during self-isolation. This includes restaurant owners, online retailers and any other business that may require temporary relocation of their stock. National Storage also has a service specifically designed for businesses, if you need some further assistance.

There’s no need to throw anything out in the heat of the moment.

Having a clutter-free working space can boost your ability to focus and process information, so while a stray lamp here or a broken TV there may seem innocent enough, it could be causing cognitive overload.

Once you’ve freed up some space, ensure you’re regularly communicating with your housemate(s) so everyone remains on the same page.

If that means having to ask someone to stop doing their YouTube workouts next to your desk, then so be it.

Working in a spare room

Being able to work in an entirely separate room from the rest of your abode may seem like a privilege, however, a number of factors can hinder your productivity when you’re in an enclosed office (otherwise known as a cell office plan).

A lack of accountability has been attributed to a decrease in output when working in a cell office plan, and, given you’re no longer at your usual office, there’s even less accountability as your housemates are hardly going to check in to make sure you’re getting things done.

So, the onus is on you to ensure you’re being productive. Similarly to the above, identify all of the crucial items in your space – desk, computer, comfortable chair etc – and move all of the other possible distractions out of the spare room and into storage.

If you really do need someone to hover over you to get anything done, reach out to your fellow home dweller to come in every now and then to see how you’re tracking.

For your own sake, organise a schedule each morning that allocates time for you to leave your makeshift office and do something unrelated to work.

We might be in this situation for a while, so preventing cabin fever should be on the top of your to-do list, and it all starts with giving yourself breathing room.

