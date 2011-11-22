Short $100? Put Your HoneyBaked Ham On Layaway

Photo: Ed via The Consumerist

We know a HoneyBaked ham is expensive, but it’s not that expensive.A “Royal Feast” banquet “fit for the King, Queen and entire palace” goes for $209.95 on its website, while for those on a serious budget, a “Family Feast” costs $129.95.



However the Consumerist reports the holiday ham-maker is pulling a Walmart and trotting out layaway to help shoppers pay for Thanksgiving this year.

Says Ed, the reader who submitted the photo at right: “I’m sorry but if you need layaway for a ham, don’t get ham.” Fighting words, Ed!

Read our coverage on why layaway is such a terrible, horrible, no-good idea and then …

