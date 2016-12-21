If you're on the hunt for a new job this underrated role could be the answer

Human resources is an often underrated (but always essential) part of any company. So if you’re looking to increase your hireability, specializing in HR is a great way to start. Pick up the Ultimate Human Resources Training Bundle, and you’ll access over 100 hours of training designed to turn you into a certified HR pro.
Covering essential topics like employee recruitment, hiring strategies, talent management, and more, this 14-course collection will arm you with the skills needed to handle day-to-day HR tasks. Once you make your way through the entire collection, you’ll emerge with an accredited certification to back up your newly-acquired skills.
Now, you can get the Ultimate Human Resources Training Bundle on sale for only $38.93 AUD [$29 USD], saving over 90% off its usual $3364 AUD retail price.
Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.
