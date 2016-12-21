If you're on the hunt for a new job this underrated role could be the answer

Picture: Their Turn

Human resources is an often underrated (but always essential) part of any company. So if you’re looking to increase your hireability, specializing in HR is a great way to start. Pick up the Ultimate Human Resources Training Bundle, and you’ll access over 100 hours of training designed to turn you into a certified HR pro.

Covering essential topics like employee recruitment, hiring strategies, talent management, and more, this 14-course collection will arm you with the skills needed to handle day-to-day HR tasks. Once you make your way through the entire collection, you’ll emerge with an accredited certification to back up your newly-acquired skills.

Now, you can get the Ultimate Human Resources Training Bundle on sale for only $38.93 AUD [$29 USD], saving over 90% off its usual $3364 AUD retail price.

