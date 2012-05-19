If You're Not Using ifttt, Then You Don't Like The Internet

San Francisco-based startup ifttt (If This Then That) has built a framework that lets you harness the full potential of the Internet and your web-connected devices.



By “listening” to various channels (weather, stock prices, RSS feeds, SMS messages, and many more) ifttt can carry out actions when certain criteria are met.

Want the weather texted to your phone every morning? Want an email alert when a stock starts to crash? ifttt can handle these tasks and many more.

It’s duct tape for the Internet.

Here’s how to use it to trigger a phone call and use it as an excuse to leave an awkward situation.

