Why It's Time To End The Whole "Stimulus Vs. Austerity" Debate

The G20 is over, and as is always the case with international pow-wows such as these, the world’s leaders managed to sound bold while accomplishing nothing.They’re going to aggressively cut deficits! But they’re doing to do so smartly! Because growth remains their top priority!



See, nothing.

With any luck, this meeting might give us a brief break from the mind-numbing and circular austerity vs. stimulus debate that’s, frankly, gotten boring.

On the one hand you have the hawks who point to Greece, and say “Look, we’re next!” (You can put Niall Ferguson and Alan Greenspan in this camp).

And then on the other hand, you have Paul Krugman pointing out that there’s no way we’re going to default, because we have a flexible currency, and that since our economy is clearly weak, there’s just no compelling reason to not have our foot on the gas pedal.

Who’s right? Others can adjudicate; but we think the two sides are actually deluding themselves into thinking they’re really on opposite sides of the debate.

In the end, both sides seem to accept the premise that the nominal level of government spending is the crucial question facing the economy.

Lost in this debate is any discussion of what actually goes into a competitive or dynamic economy. There are so many factors that go into this. Let’s just rattle off a few that could have an effect:

Immigration

Education

Tax fairness

labour mobility

labour flexibility

Environmental policy

Demographics

Family planning policy

Health policy

Agricultural policy

The weather

Corruption

We could probably go on forever, listing factors that would help determine whether a given economy was competitive or not. And yet this stimulus vs. austerity debate ignores all these things, as both sides pretend that these are secondary, as opposed to foundational, aspects of what makes the economy hum.

We’re not going to cross our fingers, but with any luck, maybe this debate will fade, and some more interesting, meaty discussions can take place.

