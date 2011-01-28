If You're Just A Casual Basketball Sports Fan, You Must Root For The Boston Celtics

Photo: Paul Pierce’s Twitter

If you’re a big sports fan, you know it’s basically unacceptable to have no stake in a team come playoff time.By all accounts this has been one of the most dramatic, exciting, and juice-filled NBA season in recent memory.



So if you’re a (relatively) casual basketball fan like myself with no rooting interest, it’s time to change that.

The admirable thing to do is to stick with your hometown team, but if you haven’t been following the NBA your loyalty isn’t in question. You’re free to adopt a team temporarily as your interest grows, and your excuse can always be, “Oh, I’m not a huge basketball guy, but I do kind of like watching X.”

Any sensible sports fan will accept that answer, because they know gaining exposure for their favourite sport is invaluable.

Problem solved.

So who should you pick?

The Boston Celtics.

They Celtics are a legitimate contender, but they’re not a popular bandwagon choice like the Lakers and Heat. Still, Boston has plenty of intriguing characters, and they’re way more fun than either of those teams.

Boston has the silkiest shooter of all time (Ray Allen), a guy so competitive he occasionally smashes his head into the base of the hoop (Kevin Garnett), a small forward that was stabbed 11 times in 2000 and and still played in all 82 games (Paul Pierce), a playmaking wizard at point guard that is among the quickest players in the league (Rajon Rondo), and of course, Shaquille O’Neal.

Photo: @RajonRondo

They’re definitely exciting on the court, but if you choose to root for the Celtics, you’re also signing up for a gang that is wildly entertaining outside of basketball. This year, Rondo dressed up as Tiger Woods for the team’s Halloween party, Shaq bought 5-9 Nate Robinson a gigantic fur coat that the backup point guard proudly modelled (left), and Robinson worked at a Chipotle restaurant last week just for the fun of it.

Then there’s Shaquille O’Neal. The guy needs reality producers following him everywhere he goes. Just since the start of the season he’s directed the Boston Pops, posed as a statue at Boston’s Harvard Square as fans flocked around him, and.earlier this week decided to wear a goalie mask to Boston Garden.

Don’t feel guilty cheering for this bunch.

You’re not quite being a front runner because you’re not rooting for Los Angeles or Miami, but your team is very likely to be there at the end and will provide you with plenty of laughs and thrills along the way.

At least that’s my advice. If you prefer to root for a guy that wanted companies to sponsor his birthday party, there’s not much I can do to help you.

