Photo: eirikso

In this clip, Napster troublemaker and former Facebook president Sean Parker gives a talk called “The new era of the network service: why companies like Facebook, Twitter, eBay and Apple (but not Google) will determine the future of the world.”It’s about how “network effects” create super-linear and exponential growth.



Off-and-on SAI contributor Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry (now the CEO of a startup called Cards.biz), just tweeted, “If you’re in the internet business and you don’t watch this Sean Parker video, you might as well quit right now.”

The clip, a year old but still relevant, hints at why Google is scrambling to get into social right now.



