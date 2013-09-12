Keep Your Top Talent By Giving Monthly Performance Evaluations

Good employees want to know how they’re doing. Managers can make this happen with frequent evaluations, which gives them a chance to give positive feedback and tell workers what’s expected out of them for the next few weeks.

This way, there is no confusion and workers don’t feel as though they aren’t valued or being ignored.

Luc Levesque, the founder of travel blog site TravelPod.com, tells Adam Bryant at The New York Times that he conducts monthly evaluations with his workers:

“This approach is supposed to speed us up, and it creates alignment every 30 days, and you’re constantly giving feedback,” he says. “The meeting every month just facilitates a conversation, and it captures all of the great things they’ve been doing. And I think the most important questions at the end are: ‘What can I expect for the next 30 days? Anything I can do to make things go faster?’ “

Levesque says he now uses a Google spreadsheet to keep tabs on workers’ goals and achievements.

“It creates some structure, because we’re so busy as leaders that we might not be doing it otherwise,” says Levesque. “And the beauty of it is that the year-end conversation is a piece of cake, because it’s all written already, and you know exactly where you stand throughout the year.”

