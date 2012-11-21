If You're Gunning For An iPad On Black Friday, Prepare To Be Disappointed

The one holiday gift topping most shopper’s wish list this year is hands down the coveted tablet computer.



A fresh poll from Reuters/Ipsos found one-third of consumers are on the prowl for tablets, and the vast majority won’t settle for anything less than an iPad.

Those people will be in for a little disappointment come Black Friday. Apple is notorious for offering one of the least appealing sales, with most hot ticket items discounted a meager 5 to 10 per cent, says Dealnews expert Louis Ramirez.

“It’s simply not worth it at all,” he told Business Insider. “For anything Apple, it’s always better to shop at their authorised retailers because they actually undercut Apple’s Black Friday deals.”

Ramirez favours Best Buy and Amazon for Apple products, but doesn’t predict shoppers will see the sweet deals they hope for on other tablets this year.

“Because prices are already so low, we don’t think we’ll see aggressive deals on these,” Ramirez said.

Instead, keep your eyes peeled for bundles.

“You’ll see a lot of bundles, like the Kindle Fire bundled with a $20 Amazon gift card, or Google’s Nexus bundled with a $20 credit for their app store,” he said. “Look for bundle deals. That’s how you’ll save.”

And since major retailers like Best Buy have said they’ll match lower prices if shoppers find them elsewhere, you basically have free reign to showroom (compare prices on products online while you shop in store) all you want.

