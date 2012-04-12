Here's Where You Should Really Be Selling Your CDs

Amazon will now take your used CDs in return for store credit, but is there a better way?
We took Nirvana’s seminal but ubiquitous “In Utero” for a spin to see how much we could get for it.
First up was Spun.com.
The album goes for $1.50 in store credit, but you have to pay shipping unless you buy three other items.
SecondSpin.com was even worse — $0.50.
Same with Wherehouse.com and BuyBackMedia.
Ah, but what about Ebay?
Photo: Ebay
Ebay looks pretty good. What about some other albums?
“Bat Out of Hell” by Meat Loaf is even more valuable.
Photo: Ebay
And if you can put together a package deal .. .prepare to put a down payment on that yacht (OK, your remote controlled yacht):
Photo: Ebay
Looks like we have a winner.
