Here's Where You Should Really Be Selling Your CDs

Amazon will now take your used CDs in return for store credit, but is there a better way?



We took Nirvana’s seminal but ubiquitous “In Utero” for a spin to see how much we could get for it.

First up was Spun.com.

The album goes for $1.50 in store credit, but you have to pay shipping unless you buy three other items.

SecondSpin.com was even worse — $0.50.

Same with Wherehouse.com and BuyBackMedia.

Ah, but what about Ebay?

Photo: Ebay

Ebay looks pretty good. What about some other albums?

“Bat Out of Hell” by Meat Loaf is even more valuable.

Photo: Ebay

And if you can put together a package deal .. .prepare to put a down payment on that yacht (OK, your remote controlled yacht):

Photo: Ebay

Looks like we have a winner.

Don’t miss: 12 times that being cheap will cost you >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.