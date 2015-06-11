If you're going to do the colourful watch-strap thing this summer, this is the way to rock it

Over the past few years, the whole cheerful summertime watch-strap thing has taken off. A style move that was formerly confined to old-school prepsters has expanded to the wider world.

Timex can be credited with the tipping point. The watchmaker’s Weekender model is the modern classic: simple face, lots of different, colourful straps to choose from and mix into a rotation.

Also, it’s $US36 (from Timex.com), for the 38mm version. That’s a great deal for a stylish timepiece.

But for my money, this isn’t the best way to rock the look. It’s fine if you like the idea of the fun weekend summer watch. There is, however, a better way.

Out Lifestyle Reporter, Dennis Green, has nailed it. Dennis picked up a Seiko 5, a high-quality entry level automatic watch, for about $US60 (the Weekender is quartz,meaning that it’s powered by a battery rather a mechanically wound spring).

Then he added an aftermarket “Nato” strap for around $US12.

As you can see, the overall presentation is a lot more impressive than Weekender.

Sometimes, it’s worth it to take a little extra time and spend a bit more money to create a personalised version of a popular style trend. To top it all off, the Seiko 5 is a very well-respected gateway to mechanical watches.

If you decide to go with the Weekender, you’ll be perfectly happy. But if you follow Dennis’ lead, you’ll probably rock long after the summer of 2015 is over.

