Look What Taxpayers Bought With $3 Billion In New defence Spending

Everything has been building up to the Republican National Convention this week, where GOP leaders will debate about the best way to cut government spending.



Meanwhile, in a significantly drier northern Virginia metropolis, the Pentagon spent a mere $3 billion last week, on a lower-than-usual weeks worth of brand new procurement contracts.

The last time we checked in on them, the Pentagon spent around $4.6 billion on a bunch of cool new toys.

America — enjoy your recent defence purchases:

ZeroOne / flickr

Volvo USA gets $776 million for construction equipment Volvo’s American construction equipment wing scored a huge contract for three quarters of a billion dollars worth of equipment.

Here’s the thing though: Some of the work to build the machines is going overseas. While there will be manufacturing done in Pennsylvania, other work is being conducted in Sweden and Korea.

This could be construed as a thorn in the side of domestic manufacturers of construction equipment.

This contract is massive, but there were 14 other bidders for it. Since Volvo had the lowest bid and is exporting some of the work overseas, this contract could be controversial for people who think that defence contracts should be in America.