If You're Already Checking Out For Vacation, You're Making A Huge Blunder

Face it. There is no Thanksgiving vacation this year.First of all, today won’t be slow at all.



At 8:30 we get a load of economic data:

Personal Income

Personal Spending

PCE Prices

Durable Orders

Initial Claims

Then at 9:00 AM ET (about), the Irish government will unveil its 4-year resurrection plan. That will be livestreamed here.

And of course, the coming days are looking more and more Lehman-weekend like, so there should be tons of news, especially with Spain now in play and Ireland on the brink.

So again, no vacation.

