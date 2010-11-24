If You're Already Checking Out For Vacation, You're Making A Huge Blunder

Photo: Anthony Easton on Flickr
Face it. There is no Thanksgiving vacation this year.First of all, today won’t be slow at all.
At 8:30 we get a load of economic data:
- Personal Income
- Personal Spending
- PCE Prices
- Durable Orders
- Initial Claims
Then at 9:00 AM ET (about), the Irish government will unveil its 4-year resurrection plan. That will be livestreamed here.
And of course, the coming days are looking more and more Lehman-weekend like, so there should be tons of news, especially with Spain now in play and Ireland on the brink.
So again, no vacation.
