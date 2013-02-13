The Best Companies For Senior Women To Work For Right Now

Photo: Kellan Elliott-McCrea, Etsy CTO

Woman make up half of the workforce, yet only 4.2 per cent of Fortune 500 CEOs are female.That’s a shocking percentage when you also consider that there are more women than men graduating from universities and graduate schools in America.

According to Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, we’re in a “stalled revolution” for women.

Ultimately having fewer women at the top is bad business.

It’s proven that companies perform better when they have more women on boards. “Women add their own perspectives, experience and knowledge to the board, which cannot be found any other way than by having gender diversity,” says Carol Evans, CEO of the National Association for Female Executives (NAFE).

To identify the top companies that support women in leadership roles, NAFE recently compiled a list of the top 10 companies for women to work for right now, based off a survey that resulted in 200 applications. Here’s the final list of companies and why they’re great for women:

1. IBM

Why it’s great: Aside from having a female CEO, Ginni Rometty, this technology company has “more than 12,000 women that are considered part of the executive pipeline.”

Headquartered in Armonk, N.Y., 30 per cent of IBM’s global workforce of 441,912 employees are women and 27 per cent of them are senior managers.

2. Abbott

Why it’s great: “In 2011, there were 77 per cent more women in executive management roles at Abbott than there were in 2001.”

Headquartered in Abbott Park, Ill., 49 per cent of Abbott’s workforce of 32,683 employees are women and 42 per cent of them are senior managers.

3. AstraZeneca

Why it’s great: “Formal mentoring programs (live and virtual) support women with the potential to move into leadership roles.”

Headquartered in Wilmington, Del., 55 per cent of AstraZeneca’s workforce of 9,249 employees are women and 41 per cent of them are senior managers.

4. General Mills

Why it’s great: “There are sponsorship initiatives that pair vice-president-and director-level advocates with promising female leaders in the manufacturing, information systems and engineering functions.”

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., 40 per cent of General Mills’ workforce of 16,939 employees are women and 37 per cent of them are senior managers.

5. Johnson & Johnson

Why it’s great: “Johnson & Johnson’s Crossing the Finish Line program educates multicultural women and their supervisors about how to overcome barriers to advancement and accelerate their careers; in 2011, the program’s offerings doubled.”

Headquartered in New Brunswick, N.J., 47 per cent of Johnson & Johnson’s workforce of 35,942 employees are women and 31 per cent of them are senior managers.

6. KPMG

Why it’s great: “In a recent employee survey, 81 per cent of the women who work for this audit, tax and advisory services firm said they had opportunities for learning and professional development.”

Headquartered in New York, N.Y., 47 per cent of KPMG’s workforce of 22,152 employees are women and 37 per cent of them are senior managers.

7. Marriott International

Why it’s great: “The number of female corporate executives at Marriott International has increased 80 per cent since 2002.”

Headquartered in Bethesda, Md., 55 per cent of Marriott International’s workforce of 100,412 employees are women and 40 per cent of them are senior managers.

8. Proctor & Gamble

Why it’s great: “Up-and-coming female employees also have access to valuable networking and coaching opportunities that can help advance them into key positions, largely due to the efforts of the company’s Corporate Women’s Leadership Team, comprised of senior female managers from every business function.”

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, 43 per cent of Proctor & Gamble’s workforce of 34,300 employees are women and 34 per cent of them are senior managers.

9. Prudential Financial

Why it’s great: “Women not only represent the majority of employees studying for the firm’s on-site MBA degree but also have increased their participation in executive coaching by at least 40 per cent since 2010.”

Headquartered in Newark, N.J., 52 per cent of Prudential Financial’s workforce of 18,866 employees are women and 33 per cent of them are senior managers.

10. State Farm Insurance

Why it’s great: “Women who are looking to refine their leadership skills participate in the company’s 194 employee resource groups or take advantage of its myriad mentoring opportunities, which help them accelerate their professional growth, manage the arc of their careers and navigate different cultures and generations.”

Headquartered in Bloomington, Ill., 63 per cent of State Farm Insurance’s workforce of 63,258 employees are women and 40 per cent of them are senior managers.

