If Your Nook Doesn't Arrive On Time, You Get A $100 Gift Certificate

Jay Yarow
If your Nook doesn’t arrive in time for Christmas, Barnes & Noble (BKS) will give you a $100 gift certificate, the WSJ reports. Only a small percentage of Nook orders won’t make it on time, says Barnes & Noble.

Considering the Nook’s scathing reviews (see: here, here and here too), Barnes & Noble might want to throw that gift certificate at all new Nook owners.

