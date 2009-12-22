If Your Nook Doesn't Arrive On Time, You Get A $100 Gift Certificate

If your Nook doesn’t arrive in time for Christmas, Barnes & Noble (BKS) will give you a $100 gift certificate, the WSJ reports. Only a small percentage of Nook orders won’t make it on time, says Barnes & Noble.



Considering the Nook’s scathing reviews (see: here, here and here too), Barnes & Noble might want to throw that gift certificate at all new Nook owners.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.