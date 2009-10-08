The Most Important Gold Chart There Is

If there’s only one bullish argument for gold you can handle, then at least feast on this chart.



The Big Picture reminds us that gold, in real-terms has been much higher before.

Yet note the corollary… in real terms gold has also been much lower. Thus even moderate future inflation miay not be able to sustain the current nominal gold price should we return to past real dollar valuations.

