If Your Answer To These 4 Questions Is "Yes," Then This Brain Scientist Says You Are Diseased

Alyson Shontell
surgery doctors

Photo: US Air Force

A lot of people are living with this disease, they just don’t know it.And no, we’re not taking about an STD.

Jeff Stibel, a brain scientist and author tells Harvard Business Review that if you have these symptoms, you suffer a serious, yet common ailment.

Do you have it? Better find out and get it over with.

Do you wake up before your alarm goes off, hop out of bed excited to go to work?

Do you race to the car, forgetting breakfast, your morning coffee, and the paper?

Halfway to work, do you look down, realise you forgot to shower, shave, or get dressed?

Do you pause for a second, and then decide--what the hell--and head to work anyway?

DIAGNOSIS: ENTREPRENEURISM.

Stibel describes your ailment to HBR.com:

'I liken entrepreneurism to a disease. Having it myself, I am not always sure it is a good thing. That so many people wish to suffer from it just tells me they don't understand it.

Entrepreneurs are all in, all the time. Entrepreneurs love what they do and obsess over it. It is a predisposition; a path that has already been laid for you. It is a character trait, a labour of love, a zeal that cannot be trained, a condition that cannot be treated, an illness that cannot be caught. You've either got it or you don't...

If you are an entrepreneur, use it to your advantage. But if not, don't try to become one. (It won't work -- and why try to contract a disease? You wouldn't try to get the measles). Instead, figure out what you do best and aim to do it better than anyone else.'

Well shoot. Now that you know you're an entrepreneur, better start a business. Check out:

