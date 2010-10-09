If Your Answer To These 4 Questions Is "Yes," Then This Brain Scientist Says You Are Diseased

DIAGNOSIS: ENTREPRENEURISM.

Stibel describes your ailment to HBR.com:

'I liken entrepreneurism to a disease. Having it myself, I am not always sure it is a good thing. That so many people wish to suffer from it just tells me they don't understand it.

Entrepreneurs are all in, all the time. Entrepreneurs love what they do and obsess over it. It is a predisposition; a path that has already been laid for you. It is a character trait, a labour of love, a zeal that cannot be trained, a condition that cannot be treated, an illness that cannot be caught. You've either got it or you don't...

If you are an entrepreneur, use it to your advantage. But if not, don't try to become one. (It won't work -- and why try to contract a disease? You wouldn't try to get the measles). Instead, figure out what you do best and aim to do it better than anyone else.'