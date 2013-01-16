If You'd Like To Make Dunder Mifflin's Super Bowl Ad, Here's The Application Form

Photo: statigr.am/instaabridge

Dunder Mifflin is the real stationery brand that spun off from the fictional TV show “The Office.”This year, the company wants to run a Super Bowl ad — a single buy in the spot market for Scranton, Pa. at least — and is crowdsourcing the effort through Tongal. The winner gets $15,000.



Although the ad will only be broadcast in Scranton during the game, the commercial will doubtless go viral on YouTube almost immediately (in much the same way as Old Milwaukee’s local ad buys featuring Will Ferrell have done).

Here’s the official entry form. If you have an idea that includes the key marketing messages “Limitless paper in a paperless world,” “Our motto is ‘Quabity first’!” and “Get your Scrant On!” (yes, those are the real RFP requirements) then get to it.

