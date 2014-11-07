If You Wanted A Green Or Brown Tesla Model D, Elon Musk Says You're Out Of Luck

Matthew DeBord

On Tesla’s earnings call with analysts on Wednesday, CEO Elon Musk crushed the hopes of potential customers everywhere who favour…earth tones.

The new all-wheel-drive, high-performance version of the Model S sedan, the P85D — revealed last month in Los Angeles — won’t be available in green or brown.

“[W]e’re cancelling green and brown as colours,” Musk said. “[T]his helps us streamline the manufacturing and supply chain logistics and enables us to better ramp production.”

So what the heck — just go with red.

