If You Want Your Kids To Get Rich Playing Sport, Sign Them Up For Cricket, Soccer Or Golf

If you wondered why tickets to the Ashes series this summer were so expensive, perhaps BRW’s annual Top 50 sports earners list provides some insight: 11 cricketers made the list, beating golf and soccer, with 10 each. That makes cricket the nation’s most lucrative sport – although that’s topped up largely by the financial windfall that is India’s Premier League, where even “retired” cricketer Adam Gilchrist managed to make the list with a $1.5m contract, alongside Brett Lee and Cameron White.
Between them, the 50 sportspeople took home $158 million, and men dominated the ranks, with only two women, tennis player Samantha Stosur, $1.8m, and surfer Stephanie Gilmour, $1.5m, making the cut.
Topping the list was 29-year-old US NBA basketballer Andrew Bogut, who trousered a cool $16 million, having just extended his $44 million contract, with golfer Adam Scott close behind on $15.5m.
By retiring from F1 at the end of last year, Mark Webber will undoubtedly lose 3rd place, as well as his $10 million pay packet.
The other top 10 places were shared between cricket, golf and basketball, with Shane “Watto” Watson the best paid cricket at $6m, just ahead of his captain Michael Clarke, $5.5 million, retired former captain Ricky Pointing obviously feels better on cash, with $2m to his name.
There’s one surprise in the top 50 list. Jeff Rossiter made $4 million playing poker to come equal 10th. So next time you have the lads around on a Friday night for a game in the garage, just tell the wife you’re playing sport.
Here’s the top 10 from BRW’s Top 50 Sports Earners for 2013. The full list is here.
-
1. Andrew Bogut. Basketball. $16m
2. Adam Scott. Golf. $15.5m
3. Mark Webber. Motor sports. $10m
4. Jason Day. Golf. $7.5m
5. Kyrie Irving. Basketball. $6.5m
6. Shane Watson. Cricket. $6m
7. Michael Clarke. Cricket $5.5m
8. Luke Wilkshire. Soccer. $5m
9. Grant Balfour. Baseball. $5m
10. Tim Cahill. Soccer. $4m
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.